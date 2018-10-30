4,001 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.46. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

