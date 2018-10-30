$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (BCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to post $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.24 billion to $18.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,215,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,930,000 after acquiring an additional 461,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,634,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,683,000 after acquiring an additional 531,998 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. BCE has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

