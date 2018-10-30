$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $3.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $16.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. 350,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $64,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,914 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

