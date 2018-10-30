3D Systems Co. (DDD) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020,158 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 789,832 shares during the period. 3D Systems makes up approximately 5.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $94,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,997 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,127 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,488 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 115,566 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $75,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,798.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,950.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $669,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 65,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,860. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.83 million. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

