3D Systems Co. (DDD) Position Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,372 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,809,990 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $80,235,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 2,084,555 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1,095.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,224,450 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 1,122,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.95. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.83 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,950.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $669,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

