3,700 Shares in Moelis & Co (MC) Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,861,000 after buying an additional 1,694,763 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 4,197.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 822,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 803,678 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 22.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 17.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $86,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $287,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Moelis & Co had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 82.10%.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

