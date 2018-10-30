32,764 Shares in GameStop Corp. (GME) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on GME shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.28.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). GameStop had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

