$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (CL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.90 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $15.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $1,112,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $7,886,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,779 shares of company stock valued at $26,108,856. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

