26,500 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, VP Jason Joseph sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $74,670.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $508,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,329,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.98 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

