1World (1WO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,312.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. 1World has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $44,312.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1World has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1World

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,686,551 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

