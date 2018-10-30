19,220 Shares in Aptiv PLC (APTV) Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $366,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 893,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,908,000 after purchasing an additional 731,302 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,069,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,958,000 after purchasing an additional 429,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,867,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,420,000 after purchasing an additional 362,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 48,343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 240,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $111,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $112.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.32.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

