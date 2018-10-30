$19.30 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce sales of $19.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.05 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $69.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.45 million to $69.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.32 million, with estimates ranging from $89.51 million to $91.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 13.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. FIG Partners started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,969,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,458,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,080,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,806,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.