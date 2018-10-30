1,200 Shares in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Purchased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,731.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $177.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.26 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.24 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

