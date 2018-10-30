111 (YI) versus Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Financial Contrast

111 (NASDAQ:YI) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. 111 does not pay a dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years.

This table compares 111 and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance $131.54 billion 0.55 $5.02 billion $6.02 12.76

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than 111.

Profitability

This table compares 111 and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 N/A N/A N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance 3.82% 21.75% 8.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 111 and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 1 0 3.00 Walgreens Boots Alliance 1 10 6 0 2.29

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus price target of $78.18, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than 111.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats 111 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It also offers a suite of cloud-based solutions and Internet-based software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing. In addition, the company is involved in warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting activities; and software development and information technology support businesses. As of June 30, 2018, 111, Inc. had a network of 12 offline retail pharmacies branded as Yi Hao Pharmacy in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. It services pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and consumers. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics. It also provides specialty pharmacy services and mail services; and manages in-store clinics. As of August 31, 2017, this segment operated 8,100 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and 7 specialty pharmacies, as well as approximately 400 in-store clinic locations. The Retail Pharmacy International segment sells prescription drugs; and health, beauty, toiletry, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. This segment operated 4,722 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 637 optical practices, including 178 on a franchise basis. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers. This segment operates in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

