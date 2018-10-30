10,675 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,718,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 134,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000.

NASDAQ CSJ opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

