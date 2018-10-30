10,395 Shares in Realty Income Corp (O) Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,317,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,390,000 after acquiring an additional 78,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,290,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 228,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.51.

In related news, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,067 shares of company stock worth $5,142,150 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:O traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 454,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

