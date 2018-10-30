$1.58 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce sales of $1.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.08 million to $11.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.34 million, with estimates ranging from $52.08 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 1,584.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Anand Mehra bought 372,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 392,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,694.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 185,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

ACRS opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $374.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.22. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

