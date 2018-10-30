$0.62 EPS Expected for Avangrid Inc (AGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 6.29%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 601.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. 30,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.06. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

