$0.53 EPS Expected for TriNet Group Inc (TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 74.08%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 5,002 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $285,214.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,462.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,563 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $869,895.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,605 shares of company stock worth $9,691,464. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,693,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TNET traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 614,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.40. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.