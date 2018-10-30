$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Comstock Resources posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 782.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRK opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.16. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

