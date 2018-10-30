$0.05 EPS Expected for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Sierra Metals posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Metals.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTS opened at $2.30 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

