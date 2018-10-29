ZIX (ZIXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ZIXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI opened at $6.86 on Friday. ZIX has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIX news, Director Robert C. Hausmann sold 52,927 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $299,566.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,473.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ZIX by 8,881.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,431 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 53.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 162,524 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.