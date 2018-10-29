Zions Bancorp (ZION) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

Zions Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 96,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,092. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Zions Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 945 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $49,829.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,529. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,578,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 47.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,474,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,382,000 after buying an additional 793,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,228,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,436,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,698,000 after buying an additional 121,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,447,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

