Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holdings Reduced by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $19,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $104,343.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,862,212.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $4,065,045.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,244,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,605. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.33. 22,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.49 and a 1-year high of $179.47. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.