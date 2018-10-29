ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) vs. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (RGRX) Critical Analysis

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.15, meaning that its share price is 315% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZEALAND PHARMA/S and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEALAND PHARMA/S $21.23 million 18.11 -$41.35 million ($1.48) -8.45 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $60,000.00 385.08 $280,000.00 N/A N/A

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZEALAND PHARMA/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEALAND PHARMA/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.00%. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 733.80%. Given RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than ZEALAND PHARMA/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZEALAND PHARMA/S and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEALAND PHARMA/S -483.00% -78.33% -55.51% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -888.89% N/A -106.67%

Summary

ZEALAND PHARMA/S beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It also evaluates the commercial development of peptide fragments and derivatives of Tß4 for potential cosmeceutical and other personal care uses. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

