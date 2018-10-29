Zap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,227.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Zap has a market cap of $3.18 million and $46,227.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Zap has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00149087 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00243650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.07 or 0.10019302 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012075 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Zap

Zap’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,462,535 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

