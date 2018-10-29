Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.83 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWM. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti set a $56.00 target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

NYSE SWM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,948. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $293,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

