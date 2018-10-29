Zacks: Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Salem Media Group an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SALM. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Noble Financial downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $96,435.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 59.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.65 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.