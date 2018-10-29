Zacks: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IRCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 659,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,786 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 109,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRCP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.45. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889. The firm has a market cap of $767.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $60.03.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 333.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

