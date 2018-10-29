Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $14.09 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.54 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

