Zacks Investment Research Lowers Navient (NAVI) to Hold

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have underperformed the industry so far this year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect weak organic growth due to lower revenues and elevated expenses. The company remains well poised to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses. Also, inorganic growth strategies to diversify product offerings and boost overall business encourage us. The company continues to deploy technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations that bodes well for its financials. However, it continues to struggle with regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling large number of student loans. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities remain a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NAVI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.82. 82,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,593. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.15. Navient has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 20.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

