Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Source (SRCE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

SRCE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

SRCE opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). 1st Source had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $78.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $82,621.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,908.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $31,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,388.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in 1st Source by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 608,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in 1st Source by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 268,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 1st Source by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

