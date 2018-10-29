Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tennant (TNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TNC. ValuEngine upgraded Tennant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Tennant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

TNC opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tennant has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Tennant had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Paulson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Huml sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $521,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,648.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,966 shares of company stock worth $2,703,896 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meristem LLP acquired a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

