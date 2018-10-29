Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lawson Products (LAWS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of LAWS opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lawson Products has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Lawson Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1,634.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 102.7% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 49.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 27.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

