Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Sell

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.55). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $117.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, President Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 766,778 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Martindale purchased 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,748.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,539 shares of company stock worth $343,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $12,010,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at $11,011,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 501.8% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 252,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 210,445 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 39.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 655,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 184,161 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 58.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 478,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 177,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

