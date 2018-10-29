Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.31 Target Price for Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN)

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.31 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FNJN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

FNJN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.41. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,146. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.69. Finjan has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.54.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finjan will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 77,500 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $399,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Robert Chinn sold 5,000 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $448,325. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Finjan by 208.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Finjan during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Finjan by 144.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Finjan during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in Finjan during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

