Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $853.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.81. 19,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,188. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $144.99.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 24.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 92,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

