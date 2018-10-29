Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor reported sales of $969.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA-Tencor.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

KLAC stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.13. 1,940,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,493. KLA-Tencor has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $151,215.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at $177,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $182,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,880 shares of company stock worth $6,075,839. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 41.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.