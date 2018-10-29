Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will post $168.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $170.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year sales of $662.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.28 million to $665.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $705.66 million, with estimates ranging from $699.00 million to $712.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.86% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. The firm had revenue of $165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

ENT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 4,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,289. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

