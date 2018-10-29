Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post $271.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.10 million to $275.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $269.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $872,261.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $123,441.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,951.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,406.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,368,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,128. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.