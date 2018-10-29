Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $3,192,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,950.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $701,921.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,203 shares in the company, valued at $11,759,561.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,953,212. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 979,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,007,000 after acquiring an additional 199,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 875,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after acquiring an additional 807,500 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 851,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.86. 52,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $175.48.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.