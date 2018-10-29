Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apache Co. (APA) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.24. Apache posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

APA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Apache has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, CEO John J. Christmann acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,866.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Apache by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 159,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apache by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apache (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.