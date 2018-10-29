Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. SPX Flow posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $531.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLOW. TheStreet raised SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on SPX Flow in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of SPX Flow stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.89. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1,834.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

