Zacks: Analysts Expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). NewLink Genetics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NewLink Genetics.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 252.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NewLink Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of NLNK opened at $1.93 on Monday. NewLink Genetics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLNK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 35.8% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 112,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

