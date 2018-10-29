Zacks: Analysts Expect HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. HighPoint Resources posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

In other HighPoint Resources news, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 20,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 10,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.47. 129,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $775.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.26. HighPoint Resources has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

