Zacks: Analysts Expect Correvio Pharma Corp (CORV) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). Correvio Pharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 230.15% and a negative net margin of 69.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on CORV. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mackie upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:CORV opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Correvio Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Correvio Pharma stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,092,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

