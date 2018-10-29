Zacks: Analysts Expect Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) will post ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Achaogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Achaogen reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Achaogen.

Get Achaogen alerts:

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 146.50% and a negative net margin of 2,286.21%.

AKAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their price objective on Achaogen to $2.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the first quarter worth $134,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 43.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

AKAO stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.71. Achaogen has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achaogen (AKAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.