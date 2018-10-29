Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) to report sales of $221.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.30 million to $245.70 million. Hi-Crush Partners reported sales of $167.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full year sales of $891.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870.30 million to $928.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $995.82 million, with estimates ranging from $871.09 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hi-Crush Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $159,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $117,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCLP opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $742.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 297.03%.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

