Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archrock Inc (AROC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to post $227.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.10 million and the lowest is $226.19 million. Archrock posted sales of $197.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $900.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.89 million to $907.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

AROC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,642.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archrock by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Archrock by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Archrock by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 192,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 373,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 2.86. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is -265.00%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

