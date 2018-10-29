YouLive Coin Trading Down 7.7% This Week (UC)

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. YouLive Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $147,351.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YouLive Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One YouLive Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00048465 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00056249 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004641 BTC.

About YouLive Coin

YouLive Coin (CRYPTO:UC) is a token. YouLive Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YouLive Coin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialYouLive and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YouLive Coin is www.youlive.io . YouLive Coin’s official message board is www.youlive.io/announcement

Buying and Selling YouLive Coin

YouLive Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YouLive Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YouLive Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

